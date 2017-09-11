UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: The Jackson County offices will close today (Monday) at noon in anticipation of severe weather coming through the area this afternoon, county manager Kevin Poe announced.
The tropical storm remnants of Irma have shifted to the west, perhaps sparing Jackson County from a hard-hitting impact.
Schools were closed Monday due to expected high winds and rain that have the potential to down trees on power lines. Some business were also closed.
But the track of the storm is now expected to be into Alabama and not through the center of Georgia as previously thought.
Locally, wind speeds are expected to be 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Some 2-4 inches of rain is also expected.
Storm shifts west; Jacksons County area in less danger; county offices to close at noon Monday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry