LULA - Barbara Ann Poole Jones, 69, died Monday, September 11, 2017, at her residence.
Mrs. Jones was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Fletcher and Ida Mae Massey Poole. Mrs. Jones was retired from UGA, a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, and a member of the Banks County Senior Citizens Center.
Survivors include her husband, Troy Jones, Lula; daughters, Tondra Boswell and Rhonda Thomas, both of Lula; sister, Carolyn Wilson, Commerce; grandchildren, Gatlin, Stetson, Channing, and Canyon Boswell, Levi and Allie Thomas, and Devin Thomas; sister-in-law, Kathy Jones.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 13, at 2 p.m. from Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with the Revs. Shannon Rhodes, James Duncan, and Ralph O. Smith officiating with the interment following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday night from 5 to 8 p.m.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Banks County Senior Citizens Center, 700 Thompson St., Homer, GA 30547.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Jones (09-11-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry