Rev. Johnny Horton, Jr. (09-09-17)

Rev. Johnny (John) E. Horton, Jr., passed away Saturday, September 9, 2017. He was born in Griffin, Ga., on October 14, 1931 to Earl and Mary Horton who preceded him in death.
He attended Georgia Tech and then served in the Navy Air during the Korean conflict. After serving his country he continued his studies and became a minister. John was a pastor for 52 years in the states of Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, Colorado, and Florida. He was a very loving and caring pastor and was always willing to help those in need.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley Horton; his son, Mark Horton; daughter, Paula White (Bill); grandchildren, Payton Brantley, Paige Cocco, Josh Horton, Jordan Horton and Tyler White; and great-grandchildren Steven, Brynlee and Cira. He was preceded in death by his first son, John Stewart Horton.
A Memorial service was held Monday, September 11, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Carl.
Arrangements were by Neptune Society, Atlanta, GA
