Doris Manders (09-05-17)

Monday, September 11. 2017
WINDER - Doris J. Manders, 88, passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2017.

Mrs. Manders was born in Barrow County on June 9, 1929 to Jewel and Lizzie Elder Wilkerson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Manders and son, Bruce Manders. She was employed for many years by Barrow Medical Center and was a member of Union Baptist Church.

Survivors include her children, Tina Crain, Monroe, Ga., Lamar Manders, Winder, and Mark Manders, Valdosta; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Ola Daniel, Winder.

A Funeral Service was held Friday, September 8, 2017, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Clegg officiating. Interment was in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder was in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
