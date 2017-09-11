BETHLEHEM - Bessie Lea White, 87, passed away Monday, September 4, 2017.
Mrs. White was a daughter of the late Jesse and Geneva Black Cornn. She was a retiree of Seven-Eleven Convenience Stores.
Mrs. White was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert H. White, Sr.; grandchildren, Gina Savage and Scott Coker; and stepdaughter, Gail Shedd.
Survivors include children and spouses, Jeanette (Danny) Coker, McDonough, Carol (Jerry) Brown, Crosby, Texas, Sandra (Randy) Savage, Bethlehem, Susan Brocato, Seabrook, Texas, Debbie (Johnny) Clark, Winder, Kathy (Kevin) Hibbens, Cove, Texas, Herbert White, Jr., McDonough, and Cass Ledbetter, Jonesboro; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, David (Peggy) Cornn, California, Jimmy Cornn, Georgia and Lester (Evelyn) Lunsford, Tiger, Ga.
A Funeral Service was held Friday, September 8, 2017 from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Wright officiating.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Bessie Lea White (09-04-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry