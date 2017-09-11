Billy Jack Jones, Sr. (08-31-17)

WINDER - Mr. Billy Jack Jones, Sr., 83, went to heaven on Thursday, August 31, 2017.
Mr. Jones was a native of Barrow County, born on July 5, 1934 to Paul and Elizabeth Milsapps Jones, who preceded him in death. He was a retiree of Complete Auto Transit, where he served as a Gate and Yard Attendant, and he attended The Church at Winder. Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Whitley Jones and son, Mitchell Gill Jones.
Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Benoit, Winder; son, Billy Jones, Jr., Monroe; son-in-law, Tim Roberts, Monroe; grandson, Hugo Jones, Monroe; stepmother, Martha Jones, Statham; and siblings, Calvin Bentley and Terry Bentley, both of Statham.
The Family will receive friends Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 16, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Donnie Pennington officiating.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
