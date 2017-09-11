‘Tom’ McMurdo (09-02-17)

BRASELTON - Thomas "Tom" Laverne McMurdo, 81, passed away surrounded by the love of his family on Saturday, September 2, 2017.
Tom was born on November 30, 1935, in Mars, Pa., the son of the late William and Mary McMurdo. He served in the United States Navy as a Chief Petty Officer. After his years of service to his country, he worked for Digital Equipment Corporation, University Computing Company, Harris Corporation, and retired from Equifax Corporation.
Tom was active in the Braselton Community for many years. He was a member of the Tumbling Water's Society at Hurricane Shoals Park and was instrumental in developing tours of the old roller mill in Braselton. He was a master carpenter, with Shaker Boxes being his specialty. He loved to work on genealogy and was a devoted father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was much loved by all who had the privilege to know him.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Judee McMurdo; sons, Tim McMurdo and wife Jodi, Scott McMurdo and wife Stephanie; daughter, Kelly Coldren and husband Bill; sister, Pat Nist; grandchildren, Katie and Cameron Glasper, Josh McMurdo, Lea and Brett Camp, Lauren McMurdo and Jonathan McMurdo; great-grandchildren, Jaden and Ava Glasper and honorary grandchildren, Sloan Nelson and Nate Nelson; niece and nephews, Diana and David Salisbury and Bill Nist.
Interment will be held with military honors at 1 p.m. Friday, September 29, at Georgia National Cemetery, 2025 Mount Carmel Church Lane, Canton, GA, 30114.
Arrangements are by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton. www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
May he rest in peace.
