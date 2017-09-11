UPDATE: The Commerce City School System will remain closed Tuesday, Sept. 12.
UPDATE: The Jackson County School System will remain closed on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The Jackson County Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11, has been postponed.
UPDATE: Jefferson City School System leaders have announced the district will remain closed on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
UPDATE 1 p.m.: Some sporadic power outages reported affecting about 300 people.
UPDATE 12:20 p.m.: Both the City of Hoschton and Town of Braselton have cancelled their council meetings for Monday night. Braselton's council meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday night.
UPDATE: The Jackson County Board of Education plans to hold its voting session and budget hearing Monday night at 6:30 at West Jackson Middle School.
UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: The Jackson County offices will close today (Monday) at noon in anticipation of severe weather coming through the area this afternoon, county manager Kevin Poe announced. The BOC's work session on the budget is also canceled for Monday night, but is still on the agenda for Thursday night.
Meetings, offices closed Monday due to storm.
