Madison Co. 9-1-1 fields storm-related calls

Madison County 9-1-1 received 26 storm-related calls as of 2:30 Monday afternoon.
This included a report of a minor injury on Spratlin Mill Road when a tree fell on a vehicle at 10:46 a.m. A First Responder on the scene said the victim was not seriously injured and didn't need an ambulance.
A trampoline blew into the road on North Main Street in Danielsville. A large tree fell on a mobile home on Childers Road in Colbert. A woman was inside but escaped injury.
Power lines were reported down at the following locales: South Third Street in Colbert, Sims Kidd Road in Comer, Allen Road in Danielsville and Hickory Hills Road in Danielsville. There were 19 calls of roads blocked by debris.
According to Jackson EMC, as of 1 p.m., the following outages were reported: Hall County (1,855), Gwinnett County (1,566), Jackson County (439) Barrow County (106), Banks County (58), Madison County (26), and Clarke County (5) counties. For real-time outage information, look at the outage map available at www.jacksonemc.com/storm
