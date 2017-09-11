Power outages and trees downed have been reported across Banks County as the storms pass through Banks County. School has also been closed for Tuesday due to the weather conditions caused by Hurricane Irma.
As of Monday afternoon, Georgia Power reports 1,100 residents in Banks County without power, while Jackson Electric Membership Corporation reports 126 homes without power.
Diedra Moore, 9-1-1 director, reports that five downed trees have been reported, including one that fell on a house.
"Please call 9-1-1 with any emergencies and report trees by calling 706-677-1234," Moore said. "Report power outages directly to the power company."
Moore said the forecast calls for heavy rain and wind to continue throughout the evening.
"We will still have high wind gusts through this evening and rain," she said. "Be mindful of the wind as it may even gust up to 60 miles per hour at the highest and that can do a lot of damage to trees and power lines."
Power outages, trees down as storm passes through area
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry