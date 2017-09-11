More power outages reported

UPDATE:
Increasing wind gusts and rain are causing more power outages locally
At 3:45 p.m. Monday Jackson EMC reported 718 individual outages affecting 22,916, up from 4,055 members at 1 p.m. today. Today, linemen have repaired more than 100 individual outages, restoring power to 15,018 members.
“Wind speeds of 35-45 mph have been registered in our service area, and we anticipate winds will increase as the day goes on,” said Jackson EMC officials. “Linemen will work to restore outages as quickly as conditions and safety procedures allow. Sustained winds may cause outage numbers to climb throughout the day and into the evening.”
As of 3:45 p.m., there were outages in Gwinnett, 8,549; Jackson, 4,743; Hall; 3,627; Barrow; 2,675; Clarke; 1,411; Banks, 1,261; Madison, 360; Lumpkin, 6; and Franklin, 5.
For real-time outage information, look at the outage map available here: www.jacksonemc.com/storm.
“In addition to our own crews who are working, Jackson EMC now has 200 additional crew members from contractors and neighboring utilities,” JEMC officials said. “These crews are working side-by-side with our own linemen to remove damaged trees and limbs. We have 120 additional crew members on the way from Pennsylvania and Ohio.”
9-1-1 CALLS
Madison County 9-1-1 has received numerous storm-related calls Monday.
This included a report of a minor injury on Spratlin Mill Road when a tree fell on a vehicle at 10:46 a.m. A First Responder on the scene said the victim was not seriously injured and didn't need an ambulance. A large tree fell on a mobile home on Childers Road in Colbert. A woman was inside but escaped injury. tree fell on a house on East Piedmont Park in Hull. A man and a 7-month-old child were inside, but no one was injured.
A trampoline blew into the road on North Main Street in Danielsville.
Power lines were reported down at the following locales: South Third Street in Colbert, Sims Kidd Road in Comer, Allen Road in Danielsville and Hickory Hills Road in Danielsville, Adams Clarke Road, Johnny McElroy Road, Moon’s Grove Church Road, Jot Em Down Road, Sandy Creek Road, Neese Commerce Road, South Fifth Street, W. Eighth Avenue and South Third Street.
There have been numerous reports of roadways being blocked by debris.
More power outages reported
