County offices to be closed Tuesday;update from emergency services

Banks County government offices will be closed on Tuesday due to the weather, which has led to downed trees and power outages. The Banks County Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for Tuesday night has also been cancelled.
Emergency services officials have also given an update, as follows: "Emergency Services will pull all emergency units off the roads at 6 pm. We will only be responding to emergency calls. We will not be responding to trees down and lines down as we have done all that we can safely do until daylight. We are handing all of these power and tree calls off to utility services. We will respond to any emergency that requires law enforcement or fire or EMS response only. DO NOT Travel the roads at all. Call 911 only with emergencies."
County officials report as many as 200 trees are down in the county. Power outages are also widespread.
