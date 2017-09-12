UPDATE 6:30 p.m. Tuesday: The Jackson County School System will remain closed Wednesday, Sept. 13.
UPDATE 6 p.m. Tuesday: Jefferson City schools will remain closed on Wednesday, Sept. 13, due to lack of electricity. The Commerce City and Jackson County school systems will resume classes on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
UPDATE 2 p.m. Tuesday: The Jackson County School System plans to resume classes Wednesday.
Thousands of Jackson County residents were without power Tuesday following a day of rain and high winds Monday.
Schools were again canceled Tuesday and a number of businesses were closed due to the lack of power. Most of Jefferson, including all of the downtown area, had no power Tuesday morning. Stores around the Kroger shopping center and at I-85, however, did have power.
Jackson EMC was reporting 4,754 meters in Jackson County were without service as of noon Tuesday. Georgia Power reported 770,000 homes without power statewide in its service area as of 11:30 am Tuesday. Some 4,200 of those were in Jackson County.
“The company advises customers that they could experience extended outages for days or weeks due to the vast damage from the storm and that regional and statewide restoration estimates will be available as soon as assessment is completed,” Georgia Power said in a news release.
County officials said Tuesday morning that 228 trees were reported down over county roads with 60 power lines down and 29 structures damaged.
Thousands without power from storm
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry