Banks schools to be closed Wednesday
Banks schools to be closed Wednesday
BanksNewsTODAY
Tuesday, September 12. 2017
Schools will remain closed on Wednesday due to power outages and downed trees across the county. School was also cancelled on Monday and Tuesday due to the impact of Tropical Storm Irma in the area. More than 200 downed trees were reported.
