Football: Wildcats trying to even record this week against Walnut Grove

The Apalachee High School football team is having to cram in its preparations for its game at Walnut Grove Friday after the effects of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Irma led to the closure of Barrow County schools Monday and Tuesday.
The bright side? Walton County schools were also closed both days so there won’t be a competitive disadvantage due to lost practice time.
“Wednesdays are typically a bit lighter for us, but now we’re going to have to go at it pretty good this Wednesday,” Apalachee coach Steve Sims said earlier this week. “Then hopefully we’ll be back on a normal schedule by Thursday. (The storm and its effects) is something to contend with, but it’s only a big deal if us coaches make it one. We’re going to get focused on doing what we need to do to go get a win Friday night.”
The Wildcats (1-2) enter Friday’s game riding a wave of momentum following their first victory of the season — a 29-28 overtime thriller at home against Discovery last week.
“I was proud of the guys for getting that win. They fought hard for it,” Sims said. “They had a great week of practice, and to see their hard work pay off, it’s all you want to see as a coach. They were able to fight through some adversity. There are a lot of things we’ve got to start doing better.”
Apalachee will face a Walnut Grove team still searching for its first win of the year after three straight losses to Winder-Barrow (47-22), Oconee County (31-6) and Monroe Area (38-7), three teams which have a combined record of 8-1 to this point in the season.
“They’ve played some good teams so their record is a little bit deceptive,” Sims said. “They’re a very physical football team that’s definitely capable of playing well. It’s going to be a dogfight and if we go over there and make mistakes and turn the ball over, they’re going to whip us.”
