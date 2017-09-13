Football: Rested Bulldoggs set for battle with Loganville

Like most other high school football teams around Georgia this week, Winder-Barrow has had to deal with the effects of Hurricane Irma, as school closures Monday and Tuesday kept the Bulldoggs off the practice field ahead of their game Friday at Loganville.
One bright side: Winder-Barrow was off last week and has already worked some on its upcoming opponent.
“We worked in a little bit of prep for Loganville in addition to trying to get back to basics and making sure we stayed fresh on the fundamentals,” said Winder-Barrow coach Heath Webb, adding the team had a voluntary walk-through practice Sunday to try to get ahead of the bad weather. “We couldn’t really call a mandatory practice on such short notice Sunday afternoon so we just invited guys who were available to come out and do some things we probably wouldn’t have been able to do if the weather forced us to get indoors the rest of the week.
“We feel like with the open week we’ve been able to get a decent amount of work done so it hasn’t been as crushing to lose that practice time.”
Winder-Barrow (3-0) enters Friday’s contest at Loganville, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m., flying high.
The Bulldoggs are ranked eighth in the Georgia High School Football Daily GHSA Class AAAAAA poll and will be going for their first 4-0 start since 2007.
They’ll face a Loganville squad that is off to an uncharacteristic 0-3 start following losses to Monroe Area (24-14), North Forsyth (24-17) and Eastside (21-3).
