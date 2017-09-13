Bethlehem Christian Academy football coach Lance Fendley is not downplaying the importance of this Friday night’s GISA Region 1-AAA game with Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg.
As soon as the Knights had taken care of business last week against Holy Spirit Prep in the region opener, Fendley knew his thoughts had to move ahead to this week.
“This is probably the biggest regular season game we are going to play since I’ve been here,” the coach said. “This is going to be a test of where we are as a program. We want to see if we are able to take that next step.”
The Knights (4-1 overall, 1-0 in region) have been impressive on the offensive side of the football in 2017. BCA has scored 60 or more points in two games and scored 36 in another. Likewise, the Knight defense has been strong at times with a blanking of Piedmont Academy in the season opener and limiting Unity Prep to 6 points.
Fendley, however, knows his defense will be challenged this Friday. Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg enters the game 4-2 but has outscored its last three opponents 156-0. Those wins were not against weak opponents as they came at the hands of Flint River Academy, the defending AA state champion, and Windsor and Westwood, both perennial GISA playoff teams.
“It’s shaping up to be a great game,” Fendley said. “Both teams are good. They have more numbers than us but you only play with 11 at a time. The two teams mirror each other in many ways. Both play aggressive and get after their opponent.”
See the full story in the Sept. 13 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
