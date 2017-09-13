Winder-Barrow junior girls cross country runner Kacie Wilson turned in another solid performance last weekend, finishing third overall in the Winder-Barrow Invitational at Bramlett Elementary School.
Wilson ran a time of 21:00.24 to lead Winder-Barrow, which finished sixth out of 13 teams.
Apalachee finished ninth and was led by Taylor Salvaggio, who came in 21st place (23:33.39).
Other runners in the top 50 included junior Haeden Fura of Winder-Barrow (26th, 23:53.50), senior Sarah-Grace Weatherford of Winder-Barrow (28th, 23:57.60), freshman Chelsea Nunez-Paredes of Apalachee (32nd, 24:13.36), sophomore Katie Silva of Apalachee (41st, 24:36.44), junior Britany Jaimes of Winder-Barrow (45th, 24:52.77) and freshman Jade Pinela of Apalachee (50th, 25:09.49).
Decatur won the team standings and Decatur sophomore Haley Rose was the individual winner with a time of 19:30.08.
In the boys race, Winder-Barrow was 11th out of 17 teams while Apalachee finished 13th.
Apalachee sophomore Kevin Ellington was the top local runner, placing 23rd with a time of 18:44.32.
Winder-Barrow was led by senior Jake Martinez, who finished 28th with a time of 18:53.45.
Other local runners finishing in the top 50 included sophomore Mason Ayer of Winder-Barrow (32nd, 19:06.64), sophomore Jacob Pursell of Winder-Barrow (40th, 19:22.39) and freshman Ethan Sumlin of Winder-Barrow (42nd, 19:23.68).
Decatur also won the boys team title and senior Axel Avelos of Central Gwinnett won the individual title (16:39.35).
Both schools will be in action again Saturday in the Anthony “Apple” Hawkins Invitational at Apalachee High School.
