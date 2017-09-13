Due to the tropical storm and a prolonged power outage at its Jefferson printing plant, the five newspapers published by Mainstreet Newspapers, Inc. will be delivered a day later than usual this week.
The papers include: The Jackson Herald, The Braselton News, The Barrow News-Journal, The Madison County Journal and The Banks County News.
Mainstreet Newspapers will be delayed this week
