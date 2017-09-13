Commerce plans pickup of debris

The City of Commerce brush truck will be out to remove limbs, leaves and debris from the clean-up after Irma.
Residents are asked to help by:
• Leaving no plastic bags or trash bags for leaves. Use paper yard bags.
• Putting out no stumps.
• Not including building materials
• Placing debris at road side not in traffic flow,
The brush truck will make several trips through the city. A statement from the city said cleaning up all the debris may take a few days or week to finish.
Call 706-335-4200 if you have any questions about the pick-up service.
