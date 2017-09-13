Banks schools to be closed Thursday; power out at two schools

Wednesday, September 13. 2017
The Banks County School System will be closed tomorrow on Thursday), Sept. 14.

"The Banks County area continues to have several obstructions in the road, including power lines," Superintendent Stan Davis states. "As of noon (Wednesday), the county still has substantial power outages. Currently, we have two schools without power."
