The Banks County School System will be closed tomorrow on Thursday), Sept. 14.
"The Banks County area continues to have several obstructions in the road, including power lines," Superintendent Stan Davis states. "As of noon (Wednesday), the county still has substantial power outages. Currently, we have two schools without power."
Banks schools to be closed Thursday; power out at two schools
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry