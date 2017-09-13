‘Jimmy’ Prater (09-10-17)

James "Jimmy" Anderson Prater, Sr., passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2017.
Mr. Prater was a native of Broken Bow, Okla. He served his country faithfully in the United States Army and later retired as a quality control inspector with General Motors. Mr. Prater was a member of Midway Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Ann Prater; and parents, George Prater and Jimmie Bell Andrews Prater.
Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Mary Ann Prater, Winder; son, Jim Prater Jr.; daughter, Melody Jane Prater; sister, Sue Frederick; grandchildren, Cyndi P. Gregory and Hannah Prater; and great-grandchild, Hunter Gregory.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 14, at 11:30 a.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens, 793 Atlanta Hwy SE, Winder, GA 30680 with the Rev. John Burchfield officiating. No visitation will be held.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
