Dan Osburn (09-11-17)

HOSCHTON - Dan Osburn, 83, passed away Monday, September 11, 2017, at his residence surrounded by his family.
A native of Waycross, Ga., he was the son of the late Cecil James and Mary Elizabeth Bennett Osburn. He had resided in Hoschton for the past 20 years and was a former resident of Valdosta, where he and his wife were associated with The Raintree Village Children’s Home. Most recently, Mr. Osburn was a lunch room supervisor with Gwinnett County Schools and was a member of The Church of Christ at Chestnut Mountain. He was an Air Force Veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Mabelle Tatum Osburn, Hoschton; children, James (Jayne) Osburn, Hoschton, Elizabeth “Libbie” (Tim) Orbison, Gurley, Ala., Ella (Glen) Clan, Hoschton, Daniel (Chris) Osburn, Buford, Susan Cannon, Hoschton; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Jean Shea, Jacksonville, Fla. and Cecil Lawrence Osburn, Waycross.
The family will receive friends Friday, September 15, at the residence, 155 Poplar Springs Road, Hoschton, from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, September 16, from 1 to 2 p.m. at The Church of Christ at Chestnut Mountain, 5111 Old Winder Highway, Braselton, Georgia. A celebration of life service will begin at 2 p.m. at the church with Mr. G. R. Holder officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Raintree Village Children’s Home, 3757 Johnston Road, Valdosta, Georgia 31601.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
