Geraldine Pruitt (09-11-17)

HOMER - Geraldine Bond Pruitt, 75, passed away Monday, September 11, 2017.
Born in Lula, Ga. on March 7, 1942, Mrs. Pruitt was the daughter of the late Asbury and Frances Canup Bond. She was a seamstress with Grady Manufacturing, a member of Nails Creek Baptist Church, and was preceded in death by a brother, Oscar Bond.
Survivors include her husband, Dempsey H. Pruitt, Homer; daughters and sons-in-law, Ellen and Tracy Thompson, Calhoun, Julie and Kenneth Bradley, Hull, and Jenny and Ted Stone, Commerce; grandchildren, Joseph (Christina) Bradley, Aaron (Shannon) Thompson, Jacob Bradley, Stephanie (Will) Skiffen; and great-grandchildren, Harmony Skiffen, Alice Thompson and Phoenix Thompson.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Nails Creek Baptist Church with the Revs. Duane Eller and Joel Embry officiating. The body will be placed in the church at 2:30 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
