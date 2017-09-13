Terry Lee Baxter (02-12-17)

COMMERCE - Terry Lee Baxter, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2017.
He was the son of the late Eddie L. and Pauline Sailors Baxter. He was a member of Commerce Baptist Church, a mason, member of Gainesville Masonic Lodge, where he was Past Master, and member of The Order of The Eastern Star, where he was also Past Master. Mr. Baxter was preceded in death by a son, Terry “Edward” Baxter; and brother, Jerry Baxter.
Terry received his Associates Degree in Mortuary Science from Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service and spent a lifetime serving others in the funeral industry. He retired from Smith Funeral Home and spent a good part of his life working for Ivie Funeral Home. Terry was an avid fisherman and finished in many tournaments and rodeos.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Brackett Baxter, Commerce; daughter, Angela (Chuck) Owens, Maysville; sister, Shirley Ann (Jim) Hollifield, Commerce; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Due to health concerns of close family members and the shock of Terry’s passing, we made quick decisions regarding his memorial and interment. At the request of close friends and other members of the community, we would like to extend a time now for others to pay their respects and sign Terry’s book. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, September 14, at Ivie Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Please join Terry’s family during this special time of remembrance.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
