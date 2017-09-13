Last season, the Banks County High School football team battled Union County to the very end in an offensive-heavy game.
In the end, Union County came out on top 42-28. For this Friday’s matchup, Leopard head coach Josh Shoemaker expects to see the same type of game as 2016.
The Leopards (1-2, 0-0 Region 8-AA) will travel to Blairsville to take on the Panthers (3-0). This is the last non-region game of the season for the Leopards.
“I think it’s going to be the same type of game,” Shoemaker said. “You know, who can stop the other one?
“They present a big challenge. I’m absolutely trying to figure out how to stop their quarterback.”
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Football: Leopards head to Union Co. this Friday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry