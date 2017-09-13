The 2017 season continues to be a great ride for the Banks County High School softball team.
The Lady Leopards (11-3) went 3-1 last week to continue the team’s momentum through the midway point of the season. Two of the wins last week were region wins. The Lady Leopards’ third region game was played at home on Tuesday. Results weren’t known before press time.
Jill Martinet leads the Lady Leopard offense, smashing 17 hits in the first 14 games. She has 11 singles and six doubles plus 9 RBIs.
Kya Santiago is right behind Martinet with 16 hits including 13 singles, two doubles and one home run. She has six RBIs and 17 runs. Santiago also has 21 stolen bases.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Softball: Lady Leopards start fast in region play
