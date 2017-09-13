Papers won't hit newsstands until Thursday

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Wednesday, September 13. 2017
Due to issues stemming from Tropical Storm Irma, the Sept. 13 edition of the Barrow News-Journal won't hit news stands until Thursday, Sept. 14. All subscribers will receive their papers in the mail Thursday.
