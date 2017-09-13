Skip to first row site navigation
Papers won't hit newsstands until Thursday
Papers won't hit newsstands until Thursday
Posted by
BarrowJournal
Wednesday, September 13. 2017
Due to issues stemming from Tropical Storm Irma, the Sept. 13 edition of the Barrow News-Journal won't hit news stands until Thursday, Sept. 14. All subscribers will receive their papers in the mail Thursday.
