Whether or not East Jackson gets to play a football game this week, it will move forward this season buoyed by its first victory of the year.
The Eagles (1-2) blasted Oglethorpe County 33-0 this past Friday after losing their first two games by a combined 90-35. The win serves as a confidence booster for the rest of the year, according to coach Scott Wilkins.
“A win can cure a lot of ills,” said Wilkins, who is in his first year as head coach of the program. “It does give the kids some confidence that they can be successful.”
East Jackson's game with Glynn Academy has remained in question all week due to the effects of Tropical Storm Irma. The tentative plan is for the teams to play at East Jackson — the game was originally slated to be played in Brunswick — on Saturday at 3 p.m. but those plans have not been finalized.
As for this past week's victory, East Jackson, which had mustered just seven first-half points all season, piled on 33 points in the first half to take care of business against a struggling Oglethorpe County program.
The Eagles hit two plays of over 50 yards for touchdowns in the passing game and scored three touchdowns on the ground.
“I thought for the first 24 minutes, we were clicking on all cylinders,” Wilkins said. “We didn’t play quite that way in the second half. That’s a concern. But it’s a whole lot easier to correct it after a win than it is after a loss.”
Defensively, East Jackson recorded its first shutout since 2010 and just the second in program’s history.
“That’s a great shot in the arm. We’re really excited about that. Anytime you can hold anybody off the scoreboard the way football is today, that’s quite impressive. That was tremendous excitement.”
