Jackson County has been able compensate for a few slow starts this year with strong late-inning play. That proved to be the case again, this time against its biggest rival.
Trailing 5-3, Jackson County scored 11 runs over the final four innings on Thursday to pick up a 14-6 road win over defending state champion East Jackson.
“That’s been our thing so far all year,” Panther coach Chad Brannon said. “I even said it before the game. Odds are we’re going to be down and have to throw up a crooked number and have a big inning and come back.”
With the victory, Jackson County (11-5) completed the first half of region play at 5-0. The Panthers were slated to return to region play this past Tuesday against Hart County.
“That’s our first round through,” Brannon said. “Now we’ve just got to keep doing it. We’ve got a lot of tough teams coming back at us.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 13 edition of The Jackson Herald.
SOFTBALL: JCCHS rallies past rival Eagles
