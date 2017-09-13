Getting reacquainted: Dragons to face former coach Friday

Just nine months ago, Ben Hall and Gene Cathcart were devising a game plan to try to beat Thomson in a state semifinals game.
This week, they’re game planning to beat each other.
Hall, who departed Jefferson in January to take the head coaching job at Flowery Branch, will bring his Falcon squad to Memorial Stadium to take on the sixth-ranked Dragons, coached by Cathart, who was promoted eight days later as Hall’s successor at Jefferson.
Cathcart, who counts his Hall as one of his closest friends in the coaching business, said he isn’t sure what coaching against his old boss this week will feel like.
“I really don’t know,” Cathcart said. “We’ll see.”
Cathcart expressed both this respect and gratitude toward Hall, who hired him as Jefferson’s offensive coordinator in 2015.
“He has a top-notch staff and knew going over there that they had some talented players and knew what they were capable of having been there before during their heyday under coach (Lee) Shaw,” Cathcart said. “Ben is one of my best friends in coaching and has been very good to me and I will be forever grateful to him for bringing me to this special place. His family is awesome and I feel fortunate to consider him such a close friend.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 13 edition of The Jackson Herald.
