FOOTBALL: Jackson Co. braces for offensive juggernaut

How does a team go about impeding an offense that’s rolling up 63.6 points per game?
By falling back on the basics, according to Jackson County coach Brandon Worley.
Worley’s Panthers are set to face East Hall and its high-flying offense at home Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“They’re going to have to tackle really well,” Worley said of his defensive players. “They’re going to have to keep everything in front of them, tackle well, and not give up anything deep, which is how they’re hurting people.”
East Hall (2-1) has had its stat keepers doing some heavy lifting this season with the Vikings putting up 72 points in the season opener and following that with 59 and 60-point efforts, respectively, in its last two games.
Quarterback Austin Parker is the triggerman for this high-octane attack. He threw six touchdown passes in the Vikings’ 60-7 win over Johnson last week and has already exceeded 1,000 yards passing this season.
“The QB is really good,” Worley said. “He does a fantastic job of getting out of the pocket and extending the play and giving his athletes time to get open.”
