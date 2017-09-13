It was like old times for Jefferson and Stephens County on the softball field Thursday. After playing three games decided by a 1-0 margin last season, the two programs cooked up more dramatics on Thursday.
Stephens County beat Jefferson 1-0 in 10 innings after Mackenzie Rogers reached on an error in the bottom of the 10th, allowing Ivey Andrews to score the game-winning run from third.
“Stephens County is a good ball team,” coach Kacie Bostwick said. “I knew when we played them this year, they would be tough.”
The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Jefferson (8-6, 3-1) and was the Dragons’ first in region play.
Before the winning run crossed the plate, Jefferson starting pitcher Emily Perrin had shutout the Indians for 9 2/3 innings. She allowed five hits, no walks and striking out 11 in taking the loss. Ninety-two of her 119 pitches went for strikes. She dueled Emma Whitfield, who threw 10 shutout innings, striking out 13 and walking just one batter.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 13 edition of The Jackson Herald.
SOFTBALL: Jefferson edged in 10 innings against Stephens Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry