Volley Panthers perfect through two area contests

Wednesday, September 13. 2017
The Jackson County volleyball team appears to be rounding into mid-season form just as area play gets started.

Jackson County won three of four last week, including two wins in Area 8-AAA matches.
The Panthers split a pair of matches last Tuesday (Sept. 5) with a win over Chestatee (25-5, 25-18) and a loss to Lakeview Academy (25-22, 25-22). It then dominated area foes Hart County (25-10, 25-7) and Monroe Area (25-4, 25-7) on Wednesday in getting off to a 2-0 start in 8-AAA play.
“I think they know the stakes are a lot higher now that we’re staring area play,” coach Ron Fowler said. “I thought they played really well.”
Paired with four wins last week, Jackson County has won seven of its last eight after playing a tough early season schedule.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 13 edition of The Jackson Herald.

