After starting the season 6-2, the East Jackson Lady Eagle softball team has hit a bit of speedbump in the season.
Last week, the Lady Eagles dropped four games including one to region foe and region leader Jackson County. The team is 7-6 (2-2 Region 8-AAA). The team also dropped games to Oconee County, Tatnall Square Academy and Prince Avenue Christian.
Prince Avenue won the game in the final at-bat, which was the third time that has occured against the Lady Eagles this season, according to head coach Donnie Byrom.
Another common theme to the 2017 season is the weather. Tuesday’s game at Monroe Area was cancelled due to effects of Tropical Storm Irma, which closed schools on Monday and Tuesday. With cancellations, no extracurricular activities could take place.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 13 edition of The Jackson Herald.
SOFTBALL: Eagles look to break out of slump
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry