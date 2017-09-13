The Jefferson volleyball team moved to 14-5 on the year with a win over Union County and a loss to North Hall on the road Tuesday.
The Dragons dominated host Union County in straight sets (25-8, 25-8). Savanna Davis recorded six kills five aces and three digs. Bri Gaba finished with 10 aces, and Hannah Faith Watson tallied 13 assists.
Jefferson then fell 25-12, 25-23 to an 18-5 North Hall team.
Davis finished with nine kills, 12 digs and a block. Kaitlyn Henderson recorded 16 digs. Watson totaled 13 assists.
VOLLEYBALL: Jefferson splits road matches last week
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry