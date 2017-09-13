Behind a third-place finish from Dawson Miller, the Jackson County boys’ cross-country team placed sixth at Saturday’s Winder-Barrow Invitational.
Miller ran a time of 17:24.55 in recording his second top-10 finish of the season. Russell Hendley cracked the top 10 as well, placing sixth with a time of 17:41.70.
On the girls’ side, Jaycie Ponce ran to a 10th-place finish with a time of 21:37.76 as Jackson County took fourth as a team. Kayla Sheppard also finished in the top 20, placing 13th with a time of 22:46.25.
CROSS COUNTRY: Miller leads Panthers at Winder meet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry