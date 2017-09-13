CROSS COUNTRY: Miller leads Panthers at Winder meet

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, September 13. 2017
Behind a third-place finish from Dawson Miller, the Jackson County boys’ cross-country team placed sixth at Saturday’s Winder-Barrow Invitational.

Miller ran a time of 17:24.55 in recording his second top-10 finish of the season. Russell Hendley cracked the top 10 as well, placing sixth with a time of 17:41.70.
On the girls’ side, Jaycie Ponce ran to a 10th-place finish with a time of 21:37.76 as Jackson County took fourth as a team. Kayla Sheppard also finished in the top 20, placing 13th with a time of 22:46.25.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.