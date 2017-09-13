The Jackson County competitive cheerleading squad took first place at a Saturday meet, scoring 49.83 points in a new rubric.
Included in the field of teams Jackson County defeated was region foe Monroe Area.
“It was our first win in our first competition as (an) all-girl (team),” coach Wayne Brooks said. “It was exciting to see the girls do so well after practicing all summer. We will be looking to improve on that score and adding more skills to our routine as we progress through the season.”
Cheer Panthers win at Dacula meet
