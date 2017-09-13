Jefferson’s Derek Hildebrand ran to his first career win on Thursday, topping the field at North Oconee with a time of 17:01.12.
He beat Chestatee’s Edwin Amaya by just over three seconds.
“Derek ran a solid race and beat three very good runners,” coach Brady Sigler said. “The boy from Chestatee (Edwin Amaya) won a big meet last week.”
Hildebrand’s win helped a shorthanded Dragon team finish in second place with 63 points behind meet host North Oconee (32 points). Jefferson was without two of its top five runners.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 13 edition of The Jackson Herald.
CROSS COUNTRY: Hildebrand wins at North Oconee
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry