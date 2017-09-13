Power outages remain

Posted by
MadisonJournalTODAY
Wednesday, September 13. 2017
Jackson EMC reported 1,153 individual outages affecting 10,775 members in its 10-county coverage area as of Wednesday, Sept. 13.
As of 9:30 p.m., Jackson EMC has outages in:
•Hall, 5,884
•Jackson, 1,567
•Banks, 1,356
•Lumpkin, 1,095
•Barrow, 535
•Clarke, 153
•Gwinnett,121
•Madison, 41
•Franklin, 23

At 9 p.m. Wednesday, Georgia Power reported 28 outages in Madison County, affecting 200 customers.

