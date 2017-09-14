Jefferson mayor forum postponed

A Jefferson mayor candidate forum originally scheduled for Sept. 14 has been postponed.
The Jackson County Republican Party recently announced the forum was postponed due to the effects of the tropical storm.
"Many of our residents are still without power and are focusing on cleaning up trees, roadways and making up missed work," according to the GOP email. "We would like to give our candidates the best crowd possible so we will let you know the new date ASAP."
