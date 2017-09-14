Jefferson mayor forum postponed

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Thursday, September 14. 2017
A Jefferson mayor candidate forum originally scheduled for Sept. 14 has been postponed.

The Jackson County Republican Party recently announced the forum was postponed due to the effects of the tropical storm.

"Many of our residents are still without power and are focusing on cleaning up trees, roadways and making up missed work," according to the GOP email. "We would like to give our candidates the best crowd possible so we will let you know the new date ASAP."
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.