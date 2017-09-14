Sandra Tilley (09-13-17)

WATKINSVILLE - Sandra Norton Tillery, 67, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2017, at her residence surrounded by her beloved husband Tim, and much-loved Labrador retriever, Aubie.
Sandra was born in Birmingham, Ala., and was the light of her parents’ life. She was a dedicated daughter to parents Thurlow, who died in 1984, and Gertrude Keeton Norton, who died in 2007. Both Sandra and Tim were devoted to Mrs. Norton and shared their home with mom for the final years of her life. Sandra was also preceded in death by a brother, Buddy McDaniel.
In addition to husband Tim, she is survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Sandra was an energetic and positive presence, who always saw the good in others and often helped them see it in themselves. During her youth, she pursued dancing and became a member of the Marching Ballerinas while attending Jacksonville State University, where she earned a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree. She carried that passion for dance to her teaching career in Huntsville, where she led many renowned dance teams as sponsor to national competitions and championships.
During Sandra’s career, she taught English and later became a guidance counselor. She retired from the State of Alabama and the Huntsville City School System after 28 years and moved to Georgia, where she worked as a guidance counselor at Cedar Shoals, Apalachee, and Winder Barrow High Schools, and retired from the State of Georgia from full-time employment in 2012 after 14 years. She was employed until her death at Foothills Charter High School at the Barrow County campus. Sandra’s career spanned over 4 decades and during her years of service. She was a selfless, kind role model and shining example to the students she supported.
Sandra was a loving spirit who will be sorely missed by family and friends. Sandra’s life will be celebrated Saturday, September 16, at Lord & Stephens West (Watkinsville location). Visitation will be at 1 p.m., with a memorial service at 2.
Sandra’s influence will live on in the students’ lives she has touched during her career in education. To continue that legacy, please make contributions in her memory to The Tree House, Inc., P.O. Box 949, Winder, Georgia 30680. Thank you for this contribution, in lieu of flowers.
Lord & Stephens, West, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
