School to be out on Friday due to power outages

Thursday, September 14. 2017
The Banks County School System will be closed on Friday due to the impact on Tropical Storm/Hurricane Irma on North Georgia.

"The Banks County area continues to have several obstructions in the roads, including power lines," superintendent Stan Davis reports. "Power outages continue to be a serious issue in our county."
