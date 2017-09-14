The Banks County School System will be closed on Friday due to the impact on Tropical Storm/Hurricane Irma on North Georgia.
"The Banks County area continues to have several obstructions in the roads, including power lines," superintendent Stan Davis reports. "Power outages continue to be a serious issue in our county."
School to be out on Friday due to power outages
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry