Loretta Adams (09-13-17)

Loretta Johnson Adams, 84, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2017, following a long and courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Born March 26, 1933, as the baby girl to Cicero and Jewell Johnson, she lived in the same family home in Center all of her life. She was a parapro at Benton Elementary School in Nicholson for 20 years. She grew up in Prince Avenue Baptist Church and was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Ms. Adams was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Rose Turnbull and Mary Ann Cooksey.
The loves of her life are her two children; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Lynn Adams and their children, Kathy and Randy Bellew and Erin and Shane Wilbur; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Jim Hines and their children, Jimmie and Tanya Hines, Karen Hines Kennedy and Brian and Michelle Hines; sister, Roelle J. Holmes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 16, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Special thank you to the loving staff at Bountiful Hills in Commerce and the nurses and staff with Compassus Hospice.
The family requests memorials to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athen, is in charge of arrangements.
