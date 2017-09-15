Bridges: Rebuilding a football program

In some ways, it’s hard to imagine it now but it wasn’t that long ago that the Winder-Barrow High School football program struggled to even win a single game.
The once proud program had fallen on the toughest of times and there were no indications that the fortunes were going to change for the Bulldoggs. Prior to the 2014 season, however, Heath Webb was hired as the program’s new head coach.
Despite the fact Webb had previous head coaching experience and had enjoyed success there was not a great deal of excitement that was generated from the hire. I’m not sure anyone in Barrow County, certainly not anyone associated with WBHS football, had ever heard of him.
In fact, when my inside source for Bulldogg athletics told me his name prior to his hiring becoming official my simple response was “Who?”
Often times when it comes to new football coaches, fans want a splashy hire. A name that is recognizable and that can generate excitement through his name is often what fans deserve, even at the high school level.
Turning the clock ahead, we all have seen how well Webb has done in his role as WBHS head football coach. With a solid coaching staff, Webb has reversed the misfortunes of the Bulldoggs and returned the pride to this once proud program.
The fact that the Winder-Barrow High School football team enters this Friday’s game at Loganville High School ranked eighth in its classification is a credit to coaches and players alike on the 2017 team.
It marks the first time since 1994 that the Bulldoggs have been in the rankings. That long dry spell dates back 23 years, longer than any of the current WBHS players have been alive.
When speaking with Webb about the top-10 placement the coach was proud of it but make it clear it certainly was not the ultimate goal of this year’s football team. WBHS enters this week’s game 3-0 but knows it will be a challenge to against Loganville.
“Our players know that being 3-0 does not guarantee that they will be 4-0,” Webb said.
It’s been mentioned before in this space but certainly is worth repeating again. Having a successful high school football team takes a lot of parts working together on the same page. WBHS has that with principal Al Darby, athletic director Rob McFerrin and Webb.
It goes further with the Bulldogg coaching staff which includes several assistants who have been head coaches during their careers. However, ego is not an issue among these coaches as their top priority is having a successful program, not personal glory.
There’s still plenty of road ahead of the WBHS football team in 2017. The program has made the state playoffs the last three seasons but now wants more than just being there. This team wants to host a state playoff game and to be on the winning side of a postseason contest.
All indications are that can happen. A few years ago, I’m not sure anyone would have thought it possible.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges has covered high school football since 1988. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: Rebuilding a football program
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry