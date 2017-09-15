A town election will be held in Homer and Lula on Nov. 7 with eight candidates seeking the five city council seats on the ballot.
In Homer, candidates for the city council race include: Incumbents David Dunson, Sandra Garrison, Cliff Hill, Jim McLendon and Jerry Payne, as well as James Dumas, Frankie Gardiner and Dan Walker. The top five vote-getters will win the election.
In the Homer mayor’s race, incumbent Doug Cheek was the only candidate to qualify.
In Lula, three candidates will be on the ballot in the mayor’s race, including: Incumbent Mayor Milton Turner, Jim Grier and Felton Wood.
Election coming up in Homer, Lula
