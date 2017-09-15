County offers debris dropoff location

Posted by
MadisonJournalTODAY
Friday, September 15. 2017
Madison County is making a location available at 2250 Colbert Danielsville Road, just south of the transfer station for the purpose of disposing debris from the recent storm. The debris will be limited to trees, limbs and leaves caused by the storm this past week.
Disposing household waste and construction materials will not be permitted. The disposal site is available to Madison County residents alone at no cost and will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30. After Sept. 30, debris can be dumped at the transfer station at resident's expense.
