MAYSVILLE - Chief Larry Wayne Williams (Ret), 72, Thursday, September 14, 2017, at his residence.
Known to his family as Buddy, he was born in Winterville, the son of late G.W. and Mary Gabriel Williams. Mr. Williams retired as the fire chief of Smyrna, Ga. after 20 years of service, and was the first fire chief of the Hall County, Ga. fire department from 1971-1979.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Nancy Williams, Maysville; sons, Jonathan Williams and Jeremy Williams, both of Maysville; and grandchildren, David Tyler, Emma, Jake, Beau, Jessica and Hannah.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 17, at The Chantry at The Grove with the Rev. Tim House and Mr. David Chamberlin officiating. Interment will follow in The Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday night from 5 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Williams (09-14-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry