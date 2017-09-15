Edwin Stoyle (09-14-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, September 15. 2017
DANIELSVILLE - Edwin Claudis Stoyle, 93, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2017. at Brown Health and Rehabilitation in Royston.

Mr. Stoyle was born in Danielsville on August 6, 1924, the son of the late Edward Cleveland Stoyle and Grace Elizabeth Gober Stoyle. He was a line worker, having worked at Westinghouse and a member of the Danielsville Baptist Church. He was a United States Marine veteran having served in World War II and Korea. Mr. Stoyle was the last surviving member of thirteen brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his son, Mike (Jennifer) Stoyle, Danielsville; daughter, Donna (Dean) Adams, Comer; grandchildren, Chad Stoyle, Elizabeth (Ethan) Allen, Samantha Stoyle, Deana (J. Ben) Bray and Kelly (Wayne, Jr.) Craig.

Funeral services will be held at Danielsville Baptist Church at 3 p.m. on Monday, September 18, with the Revs. Mike Hudman and Harrison Lampley officiating.
Interment will follow in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Danielsville. The family will receive friends at Danielsville Baptist Church from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour on Monday afternoon. The family is at the home of Mike and Jennifer Stoyle, 338 Stoyle-Hattaway Road, Danielsville, GA.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
