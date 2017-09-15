Winder City Councilman Bob Dixon withdraws re-election bid

Winder City Councilman Bob Dixon said Friday he is withdrawing his re-election bid for family reasons.
“For me, family is No. 1,” said Dixon, whose wife is currently hospitalized. “I know this will disappoint my strong base of supporters that include my former students and athletes and their children but this is the best thing for me and my family due to some health issues we are facing.
"...“While I feel I would be re-elected, I’ve decided I want to be Grandfather of the Year.”
Dixon first took his at-large council post in 2010 and has served as chairman of the utilities and stormwater committee and on the public safety committee. In addition to serving eight years on council, Dixon also spent 26 years as a member of the Barrow County Board of Education.
Dixon was facing opposition for his seat from Chris Akins and Todd Saxton.
With plans to finish out this term at the end of the year, Dixon said he has accomplished what he intended to do as a councilman when the mayor and council cooperated to honor the city charter.
“The council is supposed to be involved in everything as the city charter refers to the mayor and council 26 times," he said. "We have honored that charter.”
Dixon said he is proud of what he has been able to do for the community — from his coaching days when he worked alongside others at Winder-Barrow High School to mold young lives and drilling holes in boards for the bleachers at W. Clair Harris Stadium using a pattern designed by fellow teacher Berkley Ruiz, to serving on council.
He said he takes pride in the mayor and council developing the budget for the city, improving its infrastructure, lowering the ISO rating and preparing to ensure a water supply for the future. He considers his efforts to have been successful.
“I am so proud of the City of Winder,” said Dixon, who noted that integrity and Christianity instilled in him by his parents are what he lives by. “I want all I do and say to be positive.”
See more in the Sept. 20 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Winder City Councilman Bob Dixon withdraws re-election bid
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry